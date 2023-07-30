Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 325 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Visteon accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Visteon worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Visteon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Visteon by 15.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Shares of VC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.35. The stock had a trading volume of 266,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

