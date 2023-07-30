Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. América Móvil accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

América Móvil stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

