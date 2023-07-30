Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $455,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.37. 7,541,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,794. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.08. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

