Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,006. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.