Chase Investment Counsel Corp Boosts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Valmont Industries accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.10. 376,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,368. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.92 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

