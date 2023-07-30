Chase Investment Counsel Corp Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 916,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after purchasing an additional 233,589 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.