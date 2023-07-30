Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.70 EPS.

Shares of GTLS traded up $12.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.26. 1,328,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -856.30 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Capital One Financial began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Chart Industries from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

