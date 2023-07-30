Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.70 EPS.
Shares of GTLS traded up $12.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.26. 1,328,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -856.30 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
