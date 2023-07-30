Chain (XCN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.60 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.26 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,151,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,782,946,218 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.