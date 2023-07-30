CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $83.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.20.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.