Centrifuge Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.27934798 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $525,936.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

