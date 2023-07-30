Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,700 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 658,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

CPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Christine H. H Camp purchased 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $47,354.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,785.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $47,354.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine H. H Camp bought 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,755.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,304 shares in the company, valued at $190,247.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,501 shares of company stock valued at $152,393. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,072,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 119,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,715. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $501.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

