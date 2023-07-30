Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,196. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Equities analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

