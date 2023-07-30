Centerspace (CSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Centerspace to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of CSR opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $909.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,730.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centerspace in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centerspace by 20.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

