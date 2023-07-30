Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of greater $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.64. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.45- EPS.

Centene Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Centene stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.18. 7,129,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. Centene has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

