Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.45- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.88.

Centene Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE CNC traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.18. 7,129,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,627. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

