Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.85B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.48- EPS.

Celestica Trading Up 15.0 %

NYSE CLS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.