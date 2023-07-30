CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $40.25 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $40.25 million and $3.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,365.59 or 1.00049818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05014927 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,565,377.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

