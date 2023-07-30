CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,200 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,652.0 days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

CDHSF remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

