C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF remained flat at $1.59 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Get C&C Group alerts:

About C&C Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.