C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
C&C Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF remained flat at $1.59 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.29.
About C&C Group
