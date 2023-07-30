Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,934 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Cboe Global Markets worth $32,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.3% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 89,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

