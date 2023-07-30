CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36-2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to ~$1.55-1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.36-$2.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 339,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,816. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

Insider Activity

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,968. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.