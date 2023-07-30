CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to ~$1.55-1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.36-$2.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

CBZ traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 339,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $245,550.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,139.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,968 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 66.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

