Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 2.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $260.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.97 and a 200 day moving average of $235.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

