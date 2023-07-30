Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$790.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.07 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.95-$6.15 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. 1,523,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,940. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth $26,217,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $22,564,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 161.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

