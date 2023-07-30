Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TAST. Stephens raised their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAST stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $311.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.29. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 431,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

