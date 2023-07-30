Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 8,727,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,512. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.19.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

