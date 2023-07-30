CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
CareRx Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:CHHHF opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. CareRx has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.
CareRx Company Profile
CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020.
