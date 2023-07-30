Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $96.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 29.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $96,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $227.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.