Cardano Price Down 0.3% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Cardano has a market cap of $10.98 billion and approximately $159.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.89 or 0.06399089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,030,277,986 coins and its circulating supply is 35,007,293,659 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

