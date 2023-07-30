Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.15

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.15 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.43 ($0.18). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 14.43 ($0.18), with a volume of 44,911 shares trading hands.
Carclo Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.27. The firm has a market cap of £10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.42 and a beta of 0.66.
Carclo Company Profile
Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carclo
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.