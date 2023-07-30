Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNCY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.21) to GBX 275 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Capricorn Energy stock remained flat at $4.60 during midday trading on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
