Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 389.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,743 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $1,204,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NatWest Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NWG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,526. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

