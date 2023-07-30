Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $573,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,829 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,182,724,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582,094 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in UBS Group by 2,242.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,522,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $81,603,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $70,546,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

