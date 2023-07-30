Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,111,000 after buying an additional 1,232,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $53,992,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 617,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,282,000 after acquiring an additional 616,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 3.6 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.61. 933,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.