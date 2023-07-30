Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $342.85 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,292 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.6% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $342,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $502.91. 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,943. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.30. The stock has a market cap of $468.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

