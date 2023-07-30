Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651,922 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,008,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,419. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.09.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

