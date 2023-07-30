Capital Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. 10,191,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,886,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

