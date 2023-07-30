Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $23,978,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $20,364,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 176,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after purchasing an additional 147,104 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KOF traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

