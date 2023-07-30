Capital One Financial Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,497,000 after purchasing an additional 354,002 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

