CannabisCoin Trading Down 48.3% Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $226,637.98 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 48.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,339.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00322584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.00824918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.60 or 0.00557764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00063347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00121901 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

