Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$160.00 at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$167.21.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$159.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$144.71 and a 12-month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

