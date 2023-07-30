Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.27. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

