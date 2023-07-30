Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

