Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $0.77. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 2,686,344 shares trading hands.

Camber Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Camber Energy by 268.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camber Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Camber Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.

