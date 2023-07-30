Callon Petroleum Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.75 Per Share (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $6.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.54. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.74. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

Insider Transactions at Callon Petroleum

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,101,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,901,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after buying an additional 287,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,124,000 after acquiring an additional 975,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 207,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile



Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

