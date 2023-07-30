Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.85

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.85 and traded as high as $38.25. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 75,952 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $244.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

In related news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,892,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 611,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,117,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

