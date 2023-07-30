Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 53.64%. The business had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.