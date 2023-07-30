Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Insider Activity

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,010. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.