Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,202,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,883. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $99.53.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

