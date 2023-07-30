Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.00. 1,163,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,547. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.70 and a 200 day moving average of $465.23.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

